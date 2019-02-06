GLEN CARBON, Ill. (KMOV.com) - Police in Glen Carbon are looking for a man who tried to abduct a 13-year-old girl on Monday.
Authorities say the girl was walking home from her bus stop on Cottonwood Trace Drive about 3:00 p.m. when a white four-door car pulled up next to her.
The victim told police that a white man between 20-30-years-old partially rolled down his window and ordered her to get into her car.
The victim then screamed and ran from the scene. Nobody was injured.
Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Glen Carbon police at 618-288-7226.
