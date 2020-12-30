ALTON, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man will spend four years in prison after pleading guilty to punching an Alton police sergeant.
Elsaventer Branch, 39, was believed to be connected to a theft at a local CVS after being identified on surveillance video on Nov. 20, according to court documents.
When Alton officers went to Branch’s house, the suspect tried to run off. While apprehending Branch, a sergeant was reportedly punched in the face by the suspect. The sergeant suffered no serious injuries.
According to police, items stolen from the CVS were found hidden under Branch’s clothing after he was arrested.
Branch pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated battery to a peace officer, a Class 2 Felony. He was sentenced to four years in prison.
“This solid sentence, just a month after this crime occurred, should send a very loud message: assaults on police in Madison County will face swift and strict prosecution. Thank you to all the men and women in our police departments for their brave service to our community, and to Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Warren for her excellent and speedy prosecution of this case,” said State’s Attorney Tom Haine.
