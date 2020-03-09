FRANKLIN COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) - A man is accused of threatening to shoot several people at a factory in Union, Mo.
Steven Howard, 60, of Cedar Hill is charged with making a terroristic threat.
Police say he called a factory and threatened to shoot three people and shoot up the factory.
He was later arrested at his home and is being held in the Franklin County Jail on a $250,000 cash-only bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.