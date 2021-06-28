AFFTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Two people died after a car hit an apartment building in St. Louis County Monday morning.
Officers from the Affton Southwest Precinct were called to the 9600 block of Bent Pine Drive just before 8 a.m. for a crash with injuries. Police said a Nissan Xterra sport utility vehicle was traveling northeast on Gravois Road when it went off the roadway and hit an apartment building.
The two people inside of the vehicle, the driver, a man believed to be in his late 50s or early 60s, and passenger, a boy in his early teens, were pronounced dead on the scene. Their names have not been released.
The St. Louis County Building Inspector has been called to the apartment building to evaluate the structure’s integrity. The crash is under investigation.
