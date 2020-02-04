Man shot in St. Louis County 020420

Crime scene investigators in the 1400 block of Dielman Road after a man was shot Monday night.

 KMOV

ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) – A man was taken to the hospital for life-saving treatment after being shot in St. Louis County late Monday night.

St. Louis County police said a man was found shot in the 1400 block of Dielman Road just before 10:30 p.m.

The injured man was taken to the hospital with a life-threatening injury.

No other information has been released by authorities.

