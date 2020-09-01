JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis County police said a 30-year-old man has been taken to the hospital after exchanging gunfire with police in Jennings.
Sergeant Ben Granda said officers were executing a warrant for a man wanted on first-degree assault charges. During that stop, police said the man's brother began shooting at police while sitting inside a pickup truck.
Four police officers returned fire and hit the second man. He was taken to the hospital with what law enforcement called non life-threatening injuries. Both men are in custody and a gun was recovered.
None of the officers were injured however some shots hit a squad car.
Granda said the officers involved include a 32-year-old with six years of experience, 36-year-old with 9 years experience, a 32-year-old with 10 years experience and a 28-year-old with five years experience.
The shooting happened in the 5600 block of Hodiamont.
Granda said some of the police officers were wearing body cameras.
