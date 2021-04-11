ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An arrest has made after a woman was found dead in north St. Louis City Saturday night.
Officials with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the woman was found stabbed to death in the 5500 block of Floy Avenue after 9:30 p.m. in the Walnut Park West neighborhood. A man was taken into custody at the scene.
Her age or identity is yet known.
