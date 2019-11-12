COLUMBIA, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement responded to Big Al’s Dirty Laundry for a report of a man barricaded inside.
The Ace Hardware store across the street from the laundromat on W Locust Street said they were on lock down.
Witnesses said SWAT showed up around 4:15 p.m. Tuesday. Columbia police and the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was also on scene.
After several hours of negotiations, Illinois State Police said the man surrendered peacefully.
