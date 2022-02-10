Man suffers 'traumatic injuries' during assault, attempted robbery at Gravois Plaza

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was assaulted during an attempted robbery in the Tower Grove South neighborhood Wednesday evening.
The 62-year-old suffered “traumatic injuries” during an assault and attempted robbery at Gravois Plaza in the 3500 block of Bamberger Ave. around 5 p.m., St. Louis police said. The man was reportedly taken to the hospital and listed in critical, unstable condition with death being imminent.
The suspect ran off after the crime, according to police. The Homicide Division is handling the ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call police at 314-444-5371 or CrimeStoppers at 866-371-8477.
