JENNINGS, Mo. (KMOV.com) – A man is suffering from life-threatening injuries after a crash Thursday morning in Jennings.
The crash occurred at Lucas & Hunt Road and Crusader Drive around 9:15 a.m. St. Louis County police said a Mazda 3 was traveling southbound in the 5400 block of Lucas & Hunt when it traveled into the northbound lanes and hit a Buick Century.
The Mazda was being driven by a 22-year-old woman at the time of the crash. There was a 20-year-old man also inside the vehicle. The Buick was being driven by a woman in her 30s, police said.
All three people were taken to the hospital. The man who was a passenger inside the Mazda reportedly suffered life-threatening injuries.
The crash is being investigated by the St. Louis County Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit.
The St. Louis County Police Department said traffic in the area will be impacted for an unknown amount of time.
