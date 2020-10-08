ARNOLD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man is facing multiple charges after he struck and killed a woman during a police pursuit in early September, police say.
Dustin Fernow is charged with second-degree murder, nine counts of first-degree assault, resisting arrest, property damage and armed criminal action in the incident.
The pursuit ended near the intersection of Route 141 and Route 21 on September 2, Missouri State Highway Patrol told News 4.
Arnold police officers tried stopping a car that had no license plates in the 2000 block of Key West Drive and a pursuit ensued. According to police, Fernow drove erratically and was purposely trying to hit police vehicles. He ran a red light along 141 and crashed into several cars.
Fernow struck a vehicle with two women inside and both were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car had lung damage and five broken ribs. She passed away at the hospital on Oct. 3.
Fernow's court appearance is on January 21, 2021.
