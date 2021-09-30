SHILOH, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- A man and his dog were hit and killed while out walking in Shiloh Wednesday night.
James J. Bentivoglio was reportedly walking his dog on Harman Lane north of Raven Oak Drive when a car that was traveling down the hill hit them around 8:45 p.m., Shiloh police said. The 66-year-old from Belleville was pronounced dead at the scene. His dog was also killed in the crash.
According to police, the driver of the car that hit Bentivoglio is cooperating with the investigation. Police do not believe alcohol, drugs or cell phone usage were a factor in the incident.
Anyone who has additional information that can assist police in their investigation is encouraged to contact the Shiloh Police Department at 618-632-9047.
