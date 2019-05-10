HAZELWOOD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A 54-year-old man was struck and killed on Interstate 270 Tuesday when he was walking his bike across the roadway.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, John Hurd was walking across the westbound lanes of I-270 just before 6 p.m. when a car struck him.
He was taken to DePaul Hospital by ambulance, but died of his injuries.
The driver of the car, 19, was not injured.
