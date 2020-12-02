MADISON COUNTY, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man was struck and killed in Madison County Monday evening.
Police said the 37-year-old was walking on East Chain of Rocks Road east of Lenox Avenue when he was hit just before 6 p.m.
The Illinois State Police Department said the pedestrian entered the road and was walking across the right shoulder boundary line when he was hit by the silver GMC.
The pedestrian’s identity has not been released.
