SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was killed after being struck by a driver in South City Tuesday night.
Police said a man was walking in the area of South Grand and Meramec when he was hit by a car.
The driver then sped off from the scene.
Officials said the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
