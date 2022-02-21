You have permission to edit this article.
Man struck, killed in North City hit-and-run

Police say a woman was hit by a car during a hit and run just before 11:30 p.m.

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- St. Louis City Police are investigating a deadly crash in north St. Louis Sunday night.

Police were seen on Goodfellow Blvd near Sherry Ave. Police said a man was hit by a car during a hit-and-run just before 11:30 p.m. He was later died.  

An accident reconstruction team is handling the investigation as officials search for the driver. 

