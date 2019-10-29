MITCHELL, Ill. (KMOV.com) – A man died after being hit by a vehicle in Mitchell Tuesday morning.
The Mitchell Fire Department and Madison County Sheriff’s Department told News 4 they were called to Route 111 at Gateway Commerce Drive for a report of a person struck before 6:45 a.m. Around 10:25 a.m., the Mitchell Fire Department said the man who was hit had died.
No other information has been released.
