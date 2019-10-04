FENTON, Mo. ( KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Highway Patrol have identified the 42-year-old pedestrian killed during an accident in Fenton, Mo. Thursday night.
Just before 11:30 p.m., 42-year-old Richard Carter, of Fenton, Mo., was attempting to cross Gravois and Summit Road when he was struck by a Chevrolet Sonic.
He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No additional information has been released. The investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.