O'FALLON, Mo.( KMOV.com)--Wednesday, at about 11:30p.m., a man was struck and killed by a SUV while walking on the road.
Michael Allbright, 51, was hit on the I-70 west ramp to Highway K in O'Fallon, Missouri.
Investigators reported that Allbright walked in front of the SUV traveling on the off ramp. The driver had no injuries from the accident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.