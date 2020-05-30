DOWNTOWN ST. LOUIS ( KMOV.com) -- Detectives are investigating after a man was struck and killed by a FedEx truck overnight in downtown St. Louis following a night of protests.
The accident happened near N. Broadway and O'Fallon around 3:08 a.m. The man was taken to a hospital where he later died, police said.
An accident reconstruction team was called to the scene to investigate.
Bystander Jared Arms captured video of the incident. Protesters had blocked off the street with their cars and were seen setting something in the road on fire when the FedEx truck approached. The video captured protesters banging on the FedEx truck, urging the driver to back up.
A man, who was seen standing between the truck's two trailers, was dragged by the semi truck just moments later.
Hundreds of protesters marched in the streets overnight in downtown St. Louis to demand justice for George Floyd. Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis officer kneeled on his neck while handcuffed.
The truck then drove from the ramp to North Broadway and Cass where police arrived to investigate further.
Protests in downtown St. Louis #GeorgeFloyd pic.twitter.com/7KJp6N5znv— KMOV (@KMOV) May 30, 2020
News 4 reached out to FedEX regarding the incident and are waiting to hear back.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.