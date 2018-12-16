ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man walking along the MetroLink tracks near midtown St. Louis was struck by a train Sunday night.
Officials say the incident happened at the Grand Station. The MetroLink trains were briefly halted near Central West End and Grand stations around 6:45 p.m., according to Metro.
The man's condition is unknown but officials say he is alive.
This is the second time this weekend that someone was stuck by a Metrolink train.
This is a developing story. News 4 will update as more information becomes available.
