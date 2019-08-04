ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck by gunfire in north St. Louis Saturday late afternoon, police said.
The 27-year-old victim was hit by gunfire in the upper left arm while in a vehicle at 5:47 p.m. Saturday. Police said he was hit at the intersection of Goodfellow and St. Louis Ave. in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
He was conscious and breathing and was taken to a local hospital.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.