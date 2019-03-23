NORTH ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed in north St. Louis on Saturday afternoon.
Police said the man was struck near the corner of N. Grand Blvd. and Kossuth Ave. shortly after 4:30 p.m. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Multiple vehicles on the scene are damaged.
No other reports of injuries are available as of now.
Accident reconstruction is on the scene.
Witnesses tell News 4 this may have started with a drag race on Grand.
This is a developing breaking news story. News 4 will update the story as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.