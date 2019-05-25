EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed early Saturday morning in East St. Louis, police say.
Police said they responded to a call for an unidentified man who was dead in the roadway at 1:12 a.m. near the area of Mississippi Avenue at Liberty Street.
Crash reconstruction units were requested to assist in the investigation. Authorities determined the man was struck with a vehicle, and police believe the driver of a newer model silder Dodge Charger, possibly with tinted windows and temporary Missouri plates may have some information about the hit-and-run. Police said the Charger was last seen heading southbound on Falling Springs Road in Sauget, Ill.
The incident is being investigated by the East St. Louis Police Department and Illinois State Police-Zone 6 Investigations.
Anyone with information regarding the investigation is urged to call 618-571-4124.
