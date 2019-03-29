CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a pedestrian was struck and killed in a parking lot in Chesterfield Valley.
Chesterfield police said the man was struck in a parking lot near Babbo's Spaghetteria on Chesterfield Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday.
Police said the driver of the vehicle is on scene and cooperating with police.
Part of THF Blvd is closed.
News 4 is working to learn more about the situation. This story will be updated.
