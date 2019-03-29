CHESTERFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Police said a pedestrian in his 40s was struck and killed in a parking lot in Chesterfield Valley.
Chesterfield police said a woman driving a black Dodge Ram ran over the man in a parking lot near Babbo's Spaghetteria on Chesterfield Airport Road around 2:30 p.m. Friday. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
A witness told News 4 the man and woman were arguing in the parking lot before the incident happened.
Police said the female driver of the vehicle was cooperative with law enforcement.
