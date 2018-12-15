ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was hit and killed by a MetroLink train in downtown St. Louis Friday night, prompting an investigation.
Police said the accident happened around 10:15 p.m. Friday at the MetroLink station near Busch stadium in downtown St. Louis.
Right now, police won’t say how the man ended up on the tracks.
MetroLink operations were halted following the incident Friday night but the trains are back on their normal schedule Saturday morning.
This story will be updated when more information is available.
