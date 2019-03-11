CENTRAL WEST END (KMOV.com) -- A pair of armed carjackers stole a man's car Saturday afternoon after he pulled over in the Central West End.
Around 2:45 p.m., a 53-year-old man entered the North Patrol Division of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department to report that he was carjacked earlier. The man told officers he pulled over his 2015 Kia Soul near the area of Taylor and West Pine after he heard a loud scraping noise coming from under his car.
After noticing a large tree branch stuck under his car, the driver got out to remove it.
When the driver stood up, two suspects forced the man at gunpoint to give them his car.
No one was injured during the incident. The investigation is ongoing.
