ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A St. Louis man stole a car the same day Arnold police officers interviewed him for a previous possible theft.
According to the Arnold Police Department, the man was brought in on July 13 for questioning about a theft from a CVS on Lone Star Drive from a couple days before. Officers interviewed the man and then let him walk, pending warrants.
Officers asked the man if he had arranged for a ride and he told them he'd figure it out. He left the station and walked for about a mile until he reached an auto store and stole a running Chevrolet Impala, police say.
The man, whose name hasn't been released, remains at large.
