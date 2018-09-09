FRANKLIN COUNTY (KMOV.com)-- A Jefferson County man has been taken into custody after being caught driving a stolen truck in Franklin County.
But it's not his first brush with the law.
Richard Christian, 31, of Desoto has 24 prior felony convictions on his record.
The EMissourian reports that officers from the Franklin County Police Department attempted to stop the truck as it was traveling eastbound on Highway 30.
Christian refused to stop, sparking a police chase.
He was arrested near St. Clair after the truck spun out while he was trying to evade police.
Christian was charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. He is being held on a $15,000 cash only bond.
