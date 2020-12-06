CREVE COEUR (KMOV.com) -- The Creve Coeur Police Department is searching for a man who stole a donation jar from a charity group Saturday.
The Bennett Project set up a donation table outside of the Walgreens in the 10900 block of Olive Blvd around 1:30 p.m. when a black Jeep Grand Cherokee with Missouri plates of EB1F7W pulled up.
Police said a man ran up to the group and snatched the donation jar from the table before speeding off.
No one was injured.
The suspect is described as a white man with a thin build and brown hair. Police said there were several people inside the SUV during the theft.
The Bennett Project was established in 2003 to honor Emily Dyall's brother, who died of cancer. Dyall and others have raised money and conducted toy drives to benefit pediatric patients ever since.
Dyall said the incident has made her more fearful of trying to raise more money.
"I am glad my kids weren't with me, that they didn't take my wallet. It all happened so fast," said Dyall.
Dyall said she is grateful that someone reported the license plate of the SUV to police and then came back with $100 to help make up for what was stolen.
Anyone with information on the theft should call police at 314-737-4600.
To donate to the Bennett Project, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.