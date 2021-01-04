NORTH ST. LOUIS COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- A man was struck and killed Monday afternoon on Route 367 in north St. Louis County.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Vernon Jones, 53, was standing near his mailbox outside his home when a 2011 GMC Sierra going north on 367 veered off the right side of the road and hit him.
The accident happened near Sunbeam lane around 12:20 p.m.
Jones was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver involved in the crash remained at the scene and was taken to a hospital.
Northbound 367 was closed down to allow officers to investigate.
No other information was made available.
