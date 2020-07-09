ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man waiting to be picked up at Lambert Airport was reportedly stabbed by another man Thursday night.
The stabbing happened just before 8 p.m. outside of the Gate 5 waiting area, according to a spokesperson for the airport. The man waiting to be picked up was stabbed in the upper body.
The stabbing suspect ran back inside the airport and toward the MetroLink. The suspect hasn't been arrested but has allegedly been identified from a Facebook Live video.
Airport officials asked for help from the St. Louis County Police Department.
The man stabbed was taken to the hospital. His condition has not been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.