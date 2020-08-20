ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed while sleeping in downtown St. Louis early Thursday morning.
According to police, the 61-year-old man was sleeping on the ground at N. 4th and Convention when he was woken by the suspect standing over him. The suspect stabbed the man several times before running off.
The victim was taken to the hospital with multiple stab wounds to his abdomen and listed in stable condition.
The investigation is ongoing.
