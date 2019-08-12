ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed while sleeping at a north St. Louis bus stop Sunday morning.
Police said the man was asleep at the bus stop on Riverview Blvd. and West Florissant when he was approached by an unknown suspect and stabbed in the shoulder around 8:20 a.m.
The victim went to the area of Gareshe and Park Lane and contacted police. According to authorities, the victim refused treatment.
The investigation is ongoing.
