DARDENNE PRAIRIE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Law enforcement is investigating a murder in St. Charles County Friday, sources told News 4.
The source said a man was stabbed to death at a home along Pinnacle Pointe Drive in Dardenne Prairie. Police have a portion of the residential street blocked off as investigators work.
St. Charles County police called the situation a domestic dispute but didn't release any further information yet.
This street is not far from the intersection of Feise Road and Bryan Road.
This is a developing story.
