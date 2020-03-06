SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A mix-up at a south St. Louis City Pizza Hut led a customer to go back for clarification and end up leaving the restaurant with nine stab wounds.
The St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the 29-year-old man was stabbed Monday night at the Pizza Hut at 4344 Loughborough Ave. in the Boulevard Heights neighborhood around 8:15 p.m.
"He was pouring blood from his neck and chest," the victim's brother, Nathaniel Hudson said. "He could barely speak and all I could do is try to get him to talk."
Hudson said his brother ordered $60-worth of pizza from the store but not everything was delivered. Isaiah Hudson then called the store to report the missing items and that's when his brother says employees didn't seem to care and suggested a two-hour wait to fix the order.
"That's when the Pizza Hut employees hung up on my brother and begin to call him from their personal phones and begin to threaten him," Nathaniel Hudson said.
Isaiah Hudson doesn't live too far away from the restaurant and decided to go there to save time.
"He was met with four employees that told him to step outside because they had something for him," Nathaniel Hudson said. "All four came out. Two were recording. One had a chair. One had the blade. It was a Pizza Hut knife."
A 24-year-old man was arrested in connection with the stabbing, but his name has not been released yet.
"I don't know who was there to witness it but I know his kids were," Nathaniel Hudson said. "When he got in the car he bled all over the car. He bled on his children. He bled on his wife."
Police said the husband and father of three suffered wounds to his chest, arm, back and the side of his face.
"He has so many stitches. Everywhere," Nathaniel Hudson said. "Back. Chest. His ear was sewn back together even ... He can't even walk at this point. He has no strength whatsoever. He's covered in stitches."
Isaiah Hudson remains at a hospital in critical but stable condition.
Pizza Hut sent News 4 this statement:
"We're in close contact with our franchisee who is cooperating with local authorities ... And we are making every effort to find out what happened."
