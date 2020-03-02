KMOvGeneric_investigation

SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are investigating a stabbing that happened in South City Monday night.

A 29-year-old man was stabbed five times in the 4300 block of Loughborough around 8:15 p.m., police said. He suffered wounds to his chest, arm, back and the side of his face.

Police said he arrived at a local hospital in critical but stable condition.

