ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed multiple times after being dragged into a Dutchtown apartment building Sunday morning, according to police.
The 22-year-old victim reportedly flagged down officers at Gasconade and South Grand around 8:10 a.m. The man told police he was dragged into the apartments in the 4000 block of South Grand and stabbed in his hands and arms.
After stabbing the man, the suspect allegedly stole his backpack, which had money, an ID card and several credit cards.
The victim ran out of the apartment and flagged down the officers, who then conducted a check of the building. While checking the building, officers found six subjects but none of them were identified as the suspect who injured the victim. The six subjects were then taken into custody for trespassing and outstanding warrants.
The victim was taken to the hospital and listed as stable.
The investigation is ongoing.
