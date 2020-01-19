ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was stabbed and robbed after accepting a ride from the men who became the suspects in St. Louis City Saturday afternoon.
Police said the 20-year-old victim was n the 5900 Block of W. Cabanne Pl. when two men approached him and offered him a ride around 1:10 p.m. Saturday in the West End neighborhood. The victim agreed and the suspects eventually pulled into a vacant lot.
The suspects then pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's property but the victim attempted to exit the car. That's when, police said, one of the suspect's began stabbing the victim while the other stole his cell phone.
Police said the victim was eventually able to exit the car and the suspects left the area on foot.
Police officers were later able to locate the vehicle unoccupied.
The victim was taken to a hospital and listed in stable condition.
No other information was released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.