ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A 23-year-old man was stabbed after he refused to let the suspect use his phone just north of downtown St. Louis early Wednesday morning.
The man told police he was walking in the area of 16th and Biddle around 1:30 a.m. when the suspect approached him asking him to use his phone. The man told the suspect 'no' and then the suspect got angry, stabbed him and ran off.
EMS crews responded after the victim contacted police in the 1500 block of O'Fallon.
The investigation is ongoing.
