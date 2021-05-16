ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - A man was stabbed near a bus stop on Washington Avenue in downtown St. Louis overnight, police told News 4.
The stabbing happened near the intersection of 11th and Washington just after midnight Sunday. A 55-year-old man told officers he was waiting at the bus stop when the suspect approached him and suddenly stabbed him in the neck.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. The search is still on for the suspect.
