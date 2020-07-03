ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed inside a South City restaurant late Thursday night.
A 29-year-old man said he was inside Crusoe’s Restaurant in the 3100 block of Osceola Street when he was stabbed during a confrontation around 11:10 p.m.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound in his leg.
No other information has been released.
