ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A woman stabbed a man in the eye after an argument over money Saturday afternoon in north St. Louis City.
Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department said the man and woman were in their kitchen when they argued over money and the woman stabbed the man in the face. This happened in the 2600 block of Burd around 7 p.m. Saturday in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.
The 39-year-old man was taken to a hospital for eye and cheek treatment.
No other information was released.
