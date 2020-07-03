ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was stabbed late Thursday night in south St. Louis.
A 29-year-old man said he was inside Crusoe’s Restaurant in the 3100 block of Osceola Street when he was stabbed during a confrontation around 11:10 p.m. Police said they went to the business and could not find any suspects or witnesses.
Police also said they alleged victim gave conflicting statements regarding what occurred.
The victim was taken to the hospital with a stab wound in his leg.
Crusoe's Restaurant closes at 10 p.m.
No other information has been released.
