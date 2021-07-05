ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Police are searching for a suspect who stabbed a man in North City during an argument over stolen items.
Shortly after noon, officers were notified that a man had been stabbed in the chest and arm in the 1200 block of Kingshighway and that a suspect drove off in a silver sedan. Officers later tried to stop the car, but the suspect, kept driving, hitting an unoccupied and fence. The suspect, a 36-year-old man, briefly ran but was arrested in the 5200 block of St. Louis Ave. He was taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Police later determined the car was reported stolen out of Ferguson, and they say they also found drug paraphernalia inside. Officers say their investigation shows that the 36-year-old man hit the victim in the head with brick and a woman in her 40s or 50s stabbed the victim during an argument over stolen items.
The victim was taken to a hospital in critical but stable condition. The woman is still at-large.
