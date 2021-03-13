WEST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- An argument over a Netflix password lead to a stabbing in west St. Louis overnight.
Police were called to a home in the 600 block of North Kingshighway just past 5 a.m. Saturday. A 50-year-old man told detectives he had got into an argument with his nephew after he tried to steal his Netflix password while he was asleep. During the dispute, the nephew grabbed a kitchen knife and sliced the 50-year-old's nose. He ran off before officers got there.
Paramedics took the man to the hospital for treatment. No additional information has been released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.