ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – A man was critically injured after stepping in to stop a fight in a north St. Louis apartment Sunday.
According to police, a 28-year-old man and 23-year-old woman were in an argument that escalated into a fight in an apartment in the 2000 block of Hebert shortly before noon. The woman then called a 27-year-old man to help remove the other man from the apartment.
The 27-year-old man confronted the 28-year-old man and a fight broke out, police said. During the fight, the 28-year-old man allegedly stabbed the other man multiple times and an unknown person fired shots at the 28-year-old.
The woman involved in the initial argument suffered minor injuries but refused medical attention. The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital and listed in critical, stable condition.
The 28-year-old man was taken into custody following the incident.
The investigation is ongoing.
Editor’s note: Police originally said the man had been shot multiple times, but later corrected their report to read that no one was struck by gunfire.
