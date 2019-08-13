ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- A man was charged with assault after spraying two officers with a mixture of lighter fluid and drain cleaner out of a Sprite bottle, police said.
Officers were on routine patrol when they observed a man walking around and sitting on random porches around 8 a.m. on June 7 in the Dutchtown neighborhood.
Around 11 a.m., officers saw the man again and when he noticed them, he started walking away at a fast pace, looking over his shoulders.
The man, later identified as Andrew Harrington, began running once he saw the officers get out of their vehicle.
Once the officers began pursuing him on foot, Harrington began shaking a Sprite bottle filled with a fluid over his shoulder and the fluid eventually sprayed on both officers.
Once he was stopped, Harrington told the officers the fluid was a mixture of lighter fluid and drain cleaner.
Harrington, 27, was charged with two counts of fourth-degree assault on August 6.
Police said Harrington has a lengthy criminal history dating back to 2010.
