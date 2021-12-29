Man sought in St. Peters shooting, carjacking linked to Illinois deputy's death

ST. PETERS (KMOV.com) -- A bi-state manhunt is underway for an armed man who allegedly shot and killed an Illinois deputy and a shooting in St. Peters Wednesday.
Around 5 a.m., Wayne County, Illinois Sheriff's Deputy Sean Riley was responding to a motorist assist call on Interstate 64 in Illinois near the Indiana border. As another officer pulled up to the scene, Riley was found dead and his squad car was missing.
The car was later found abandoned on Interstate 64 nearby, WFIE reports.
St. Peters police confirmed the suspect wanted in the deputy’s death is now connected to a shooting and carjacking at a QuikTrip on Main Street. Around 7 a.m., the man drove away from the gas station after shooting another man while stealing his car. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Surveillance images were later released of the "armed and dangerous" man. The stolen vehicle was later found in O'Fallon, Mo. off of Highway 70, according to police. After ditching that car, the suspect reportedly stole a white Nissan Titan truck with Missouri plates of 0WE A43.
The body of Deputy Riley was brought to the Vanderburgh County Coroner’s Office around 10 a.m. accompanied by area law enforcement agencies.
Around 11:30 a.m., the Highland-Pierron Fire Department believed the "situation" has moved east past their area along Highway 143.
